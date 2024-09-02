Bihar man goes missing after slipping into river in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Sep 2 (PTI) A 25-year-old man from Bihar went missing after losing balance when he went to wash his hands near the confluence of the Damodar and Bhairavi rivers in Ramgarh district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmeshwar Prasad said.

The person, identified as Kaushal Kumar, was part of a team of around 15 devotees from Gaya district of Bihar, who visited the Rajrappa temple to offer prayers.

“All efforts are underway to trace the man, but rescuers are facing difficulties as the Bhairavi river flows through hard rocks,” Prasad said. PTI CORR SAN RBT