Bihar: Man held for hiring contract killers from UP, being involved in murder of 50-year-old person

Bhabhua (Bihar), Apr 18 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly hiring contract killers from Uttar Pradesh and being involved in the killing of a 50-year-old person in Bihar's Kaimur district, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Bhoga Bind, the father of seven children.

"A case was registered on Wednesday based on a complaint filed by Rajesh Bind that his father, Bhoga Bind, was killed by Munna Pandey and his associates. Immediately after registering the case, the police conducted search operations at the premises linked to Pandey and arrested him. A pistol and ammunition were recovered from his possession," Mohania Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pradeep Kumar told PTI.

During interrogation, Pandey admitted that he had paid Rs 50,000 to two contract killers to eliminate Bhoga Bind, the officer said.

"Pandey confessed that he had an extra-marital affair with Bhoga's wife. The accused also claimed that Bhoga used to abuse him publicly over the issue. He hired contract killers from Uttar Pradesh, and Bhoga was killed on April 15. We will soon nab the contract killers," the SDPO said.

He dismissed media reports that the deceased's wife was involved in the crime.

"An investigation is underway, and so far, we have not found anything against the wife of the deceased as reported in a section of the media. All available evidence rules out the involvement of the deceased's wife in the murder," the SDPO added. PTI PKD BDC