Bihar: Man held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Bettiah

Bettiah (Bihar), Oct 24 (PTI) Bihar Police arrested a man from West Champaran district on charges of sexually assaulting a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, officials said on Thursday.

According to a statement from the district police, "The incident came to light on October 23 when the accused took the girl to a hospital for treatment in Yogapatti area of Bettiah, the district headquarters of West Champaran. Doctors were not convinced by the explanations given by the accused regarding the girl's condition." "Doctors informed police and when they arrived, the accused — who is a relative of the victim — gave conflicting statements about the reasons for her injuries. He was later arrested. The victim has been sent for a medical examination. Family members of the victim have not yet filed a formal complaint with police," it added. PTI PKD MNB