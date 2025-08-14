Bihar man held in Hyderabad with country-made weapons, live rounds

Hyderabad, Aug 14 (PTI) A 32-year-old man from Bihar was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly attempting to sell country-made weapons, police said.

Acting on credible information, the Special Operations Team of Malkajgiri Zone apprehended the accused near Cherlapally Railway Station and seized three country-made weapons and 10 live rounds from his possession, Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu said in a release.

The accused, employed as a labourer at a fertiliser company, had recently visited his native village in Bihar, where he allegedly conspired with his absconding brother-in-law to sell weapons in Hyderabad, police added.

He procured the arms and ammunition from his brother-in-law to sell them to individuals involved in criminal activities, they alleged.

A case under the relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered at the Cherlapally Police Station. PTI VVK SSK