Bihar man 'killed' in attack on ship off Oman coast: Efforts on to identify deceased, says official

Patna, Mar 7 (PTI) Investigations are on to ascertain the identity of the people, one of them suspected to be from Bihar, who were reportedly killed in an attack on a container ship in the restive West Asia region earlier this week, an official said.

According to Taranjot Singh, the District Magistrate of West Champaran, local resident Captain Ashish Kumar was on board the ship that went up in flames upon being hit, on March 1, by an unidentified projectile off the coast of Oman.

"We have informed the family members of Captain Ashish Kumar, who is among the two crew members who went missing upon the explosion, about the development.

“Two charred bodies, one in the captain's cabin, have been recovered from the wreckage," Singh told PTI.

He added that the district administration, has, however, urged the distraught family members to wait till reports of the DNA tests of the skeletal remains arrive.