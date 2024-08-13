Bihar man kills constable wife, two children, mother, hangs himself

Bhagalpur (Bihar), Aug 13 (PTI) Suspecting his constable wife of having an extra-marital affair, a man allegedly slit the throats of his spouse, two children and mother before hanging himself in Police Lines in Bihar's Bhagalpur.

The Bihar Police constable posted at the SSP office in Bhagalpur has been identified as Neetu Kumari, while her husband was Pankaj. Police have not revealed the names of the three other deceased.

A suicide note has been found at the spot, with Pankaj reportedly confessing to having murdered his wife, two children and mother, before killing himself.

Talking to reporters, Bhagalpur Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vivekanand said, "The incident might have taken place in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. According to locals, a milkman saw the bodies lying in pools of blood and informed Neetu Kumari's neighbours." A police team reached the spot and found some bodies on the bed and some on the floor while Pankaj's body was found hanging from the ceiling, he said.

"Police are investigating the matter. According to locals, Neetu and Pankaj had a heated argument over some trivial issue outside their quarters in the Police Lines on Monday night.

"In the suicide note, Pankaj claimed that the reason behind taking the extreme step was his wife's illicit affair with someone. The matter is being examined further," he added.