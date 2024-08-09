Bihar man kills wife, daughter; attempts suicide

Jamui (Bihar), Aug 9 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife and daughter before attempting suicide in Bihar’s Jamui district on Friday, police said.

Olayat strangulated his wife Nasreen Khatoon and his four-month-old daughter, Alisha, to death at their house at Pailwajan village, police added.

"Locals informed about the incident. When officers arrived, they found Olayat in a pool of blood with his throat slit. He was rushed to the nearest hospital and later referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital. He has been arrested," police said in a statement, adding the motive behind the incident is unknown. PTI COR PKD MNB