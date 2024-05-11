Bihar: Man kills wife, two children, mother-in-law

Madhubani, May 11 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife, two children and mother-in-law in Bihar's Madhubani district in the early hours of Saturday when they were sleeping, police said.

The incident happened in Sukhet village in Jhanjharpur police station area, they said.

Pawan Kumar Mahto, who went on the run after the incident, killed them by hitting them with a blunt object, police said.

Two other children present in the house managed to save their lives by hiding in another room, they said.

"Immediately after receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations. A search is on to nab the accused," Deputy Superintendent of Police Jhanjharpur Pawan Kumar said.

The man and his wife had been staying at her maternal home with their children for the last few days, police said, adding that the motive behind the murders is yet to be ascertained. PTI CORR PKD SOM