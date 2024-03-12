Bihar man nabbed with charas worth Rs 2.11 crore in Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) A 26-year-old man from Bihar was arrested in Mumbai with 7.40 kg of charas worth Rs 2.11 crore on Tuesday, a police official said.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off about delivery of drug consignment, Crime Branch sleuths kept a tight vigil at a designated spot in suburban Borivali and nabbed the man, Aziz Ahmed Siddique, when he arrived there in the early hours, said the official.

A search of his belongings led to the recovery of 7.40 kg of charas (cannabis) worth Rs 2.11 crore, he said.

Siddique is a resident of Bettiah town in Bihar's West Champaran district and was in Mumbai to deliver the drug consignment, said the official.

However, it was not yet known whom he was going to deliver the charas haul, he said.

The accused was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). PTI ZA RSY