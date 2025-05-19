Bihar: Man, wanted in murder case, arrested after gunfight with police

Gayaji, May 19 (PTI) A man wanted in a double murder case was arrested after a gunfight with the police in Bihar's Gayaji district on Monday, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, police reached the Telbigha area where the accused, identified as Nitish, was hiding, SSP Anand Kumar said.

"Spotting the police, he started firing. Police also opened fire in self-defence and overpowered him," he said.

"The accused sustained bullet injuries on his leg. He was taken to the nearest hospital, and his condition was stated to be out of danger. His statement will be recorded soon," Kumar said.

No police personnel were injured in the gunfight, he said.