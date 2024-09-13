Bihar: Man wanted in over dozen criminal cases arrested after gunfight with police

Muzaffarpur, Sep 13 (PTI) A man wanted in over a dozen criminal cases was arrested after an alleged exchange of fire with the police in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Friday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Kamruddin alias Makra, sustained bullet injuries in his leg, they said.

During a routine checking of vehicles, on-duty police personnel signalled a motorcycle to stop but instead, the man on it tried to flee by allegedly opening fire, SSP Rakesh Kumar told reporters.

"In retaliatory firing, the biker sustained bullet injuries. Police personnel kept on asking him to surrender, but he continued firing. A police vehicle also got damaged in the firing. However, he was caught at last," Kumar said.

Later, he was identified as Makra who was wanted in at least 13 serious cases, police said.

A pistol, a live cartridge and the motorbike were seized from his possession.

"He was immediately arrested and taken to the nearest government hospital for treatment. He is out of danger. He will soon be interrogated by the police," said the SSP.