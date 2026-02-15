Bihar medical student found hanging at hostel in Bengal, probe underway

Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) The body of a 21-year-old second-year medical student from Bihar was found hanging in a hostel toilet at a private medical college in West Bengal, a police officer said on Sunday.

The deceased, Lavanya Pratap, a resident of Patna, was pursuing an MBBS degree at the institute.

His body was discovered on Saturday night, after which local police kept it in the hospital morgue.

Preliminary investigation indicates the death may have been a suicide, the officer said, adding that the exact cause would be confirmed after a post-mortem examination.

The family has been informed and has arrived in Durgapur. Investigators have spoken to classmates and hostel inmates as part of the probe.

Police are also examining reports that the student had failed one subject in the recent semester exams and was under mental stress.

A student of the same medical college, who hailed from Odisha, was allegedly gang-raped in October last year, when she went out with a male friend in October last year. The police have arrested the friend and five other accused in the case. PTI SUS NN