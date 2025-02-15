Bihar: Mentally challenged man lynched by mob after beating two people to death

Bhagalpur (Bihar), Feb 15 (PTI) A 36-year-old man, suspected to be mentally challenged, was lynched by a mob after he allegedly beat two people to death in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Makandpur village in Nathnagar police station area on Friday night.

A statement issued by the district police said, "According to locals, Chotu Kumar, suspected to be mentally challenged, started beating Rajeev Rai (68), Jai Prakash Ram (65) and three others with a wooden log in the village. While Rajeev Rai died on the spot, Jai Prakash Ram succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The other three are undergoing treatment at the nearest government hospital and their condition is reported to be stable." By the time police reached the spot, locals were beating Chotu Kumar. He was taken to a government hospital where he died during treatment, the statement said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Senior police officers met family members of the deceased on Saturday. Villagers informed the police that Chotu Kumar was mentally challenged. PTI PKD ACD