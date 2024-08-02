Bihar Military Police jawan dies in road accident in Patna

Patna, Aug 2 (PTI) A Bihar Military Police jawan was killed and another injured when their bike collided with an unidentified vehicle in Fatuha area on the outskirts of Patna on Friday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Raj Kumar.

Another jawan, Deepak Pradhan, suffered injuries and has been admitted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable, a police officer said.

"The incident took place when the bike was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Dighwa chowk in Fatuha in the morning. Raj Kumar died on the spot... Further investigation is on," said Nikhil Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO).