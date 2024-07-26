Bihar minister D K Jaiswal named new state BJP chief

Patna, Jul 25 (PTI) Bihar minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal was on Thursday named state president of the BJP, replacing Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Jaiswal, who is also a member of the legislative council, was appointed as the state unit chief by BJP national president J P Nadda, and his appointment comes into force “with immediate effect”, said a communication issued by the party’s headquarters in Delhi in the evening.

Choudhary had been heading the Bihar unit of the BJP since March last year.