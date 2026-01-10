Bihar minister instructs PHED officials to review works ahead of CM's 'Abhar Yatra'

Patna, Jan 10 (PTI) Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Singh on Saturday instructed officials to review each scheme of the Public Health Engineering department, ahead of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Abhar Yatra' in the state.

Singh was addressing engineers and other officials of his department during a one-day workshop on the effective implementation of the Bihar Rural District Water Supply Operation and Maintenance Policy.

The workshop was conducted by the PHED in coordination with the Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation and the UNICEF Bihar field office.

The minister said, "You must go and rereview every single scheme. We do not want a complaint about our department reaching the chief minister during the 'Abhar Yatra' (gratitude tour)." He urged the officers to ensure the fulfilment of the CM's dream of facilitating 'Har Ghar Nal' (Tap in every house) and 'Har Ghar Shudh Jal' (Purified water in every house) without any negligence.

"The chief minister speaks about our department's work, especially under the Saat Nischay Programme, from every platform, which is a very big achievement for us," he said.

Singh said that the officers of the department will learn a lot from the workshop.

"I feel that whether it is from UNICEF or through the Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation, the information being provided to you (engineers and officers) today will offer much to learn and understand within the department," he asserted.

The minister acknowledged the contribution of officers attending the workshop towards fulfilling the government's resolve to provide clean tap water to each home.

"Ever since the Central Grievance Redressal (CGRC) portal was launched, the general public has benefited immensely from it. In providing that benefit to the public, you play a vital role," Singh said.

He also asserted that the department has played a key role in ensuring that women in remote areas do not have to fetch water from hand pumps and wells from outside the house and far-flung areas. PTI SUK BDC