Bihar minister launches tourism marketing policy

Patna, Sep 18 (PTI) In a bid to promote tourism for the all-round development of the state and also to bring Bihar on an equal footing with other states, the Nitish Kumar-led government on Thursday launched state 'Tourism, Branding and Marketing Policy-2024'.

The policy was launched here by the state tourism minister Nitish Mishra.

The minister also launched the 'My Block-My Pride' campaign for the people of Bihar to find undisclosed tourist locations in their localities.

Talking to reporters after the event, Mishra said, "The Bihar Tourism Branding and Marketing Policy, 2024 aims to promote the state tourism's heritage sites, leveraging modern marketing technologies to highlight Bihar, both domestically and internationally".

"As a Tourism Minister, wherever I have gone, I have asked people to visit Bihar. There's a perception about Bihar that there is no tourism, no investment opportunities and no development in the state. Whereas, the ground reality is completely different," the minister said.

Bihar is a centre of spiritual, cultural and eco-tourism. The new policy also aims at exploring the state's tourism on a larger canvas on the national and global level, he said.

He also said the state will soon appoint a brand ambassador for Bihar's tourism sector.

The policy focuses on developing various tourism projects and tourism-related services by facilitating the private sector and local entrepreneurs through Ease of Doing Business, Single Window Clearances System and availing various attractive incentives and subsidies, said the minister. PTI PKD SBN SBN