Bihar minister Maheshwar Hazari's son joins Congress

Patna, Apr 5 (PTI) Bihar minister Maheshwar Hazari's son Sunny Hazari joined the Congress here on Friday, fuelling speculations that he may be fielded in the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisment

Maheshwar Hazari, a senior JD(U) leader, stepped down as the deputy speaker of the assembly recently and now holds the crucial Information and Public Relations Department portfolio.

State Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh welcomed Sunny Hazari to the party.

Singh was approached with queries by journalists who sought to know whether it was a "masterstroke" keeping in mind the reserved seat of Samastipur, where Shambhavi Choudhary has been fielded by Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) of Chirag Paswan, an NDA partner.

Advertisment

In a guarded response, he said, "Candidates are not decided by the Congress at the state level. The screening committee shortlists names of prospective candidates and a final decision is taken by the Central Election Committee." However, Sunny Hazari, who is a panchayat-level political worker from Samastipur, did not deny that he was raring to go and contest the seat, which has been in the past represented by his father as also his late grandfather Ram Sevak Hazari.

"I had been active in public life since the Mahagathbandhan days of my father's party. I do realise that my father might be upset with my decision to join Congress. I will try to convince him. If the party asks me to contest from Samastipur, I am game," he said.

Notably, Maheshwar Hazari is a cousin of Ram Vilas Paswan and is understood to have lobbied hard with Chirag, the late LJP founder's son, for a ticket for Sunny.

Advertisment

The candidature of Shambhavi Choudhary, whose father Ashok Chaudhary is also a minister and known to be very close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U)'s national president, was announced last week.

Interestingly, Ashok Chaudhary is also a former state Congress president who joined the JD(U) in 2018.

While Maheshwar Hazari was not available for comments on his son's move, senior minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, a key aide of the CM, claimed he had "no official information" about Sunny joining the Congress.

As per the seat-sharing formula of Mahagathbandhan, the Congress will contest nine Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, including Samastipur. The RJD has got the lion's share of 26 seats while the remaining five have gone to the Left. PTI NAC SOM