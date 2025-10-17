Bihar minister Mangal Pandey declares assets worth over Rs 2.34 crore

Patna, Oct 17 (PTI) Bihar minister Mangal Pandey has declared moveable and immoveable assets worth over Rs 2.34 crore in his election affidavit, officials said on Friday.

Pandey, a former state BJP president contesting assembly polls for the first time, is contesting from Siwan.

According to Pandey's affidavit, he holds movable assets worth Rs 1.47 crore and immovable property worth Rs 87 lakh.

His wife holds movable assets worth Rs 52.84 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 43 lakh.

The total income declared by Pandey in his affidavit for 2024-25 is Rs 18,92,836 while that of Urmila is 12,77,642.

According to the affidavit, Pandey owns 240 grams of gold valued at Rs 7.8 lakh, while his wife holds 680 grams of gold worth Rs 22.09 lakh and 7 kg of silver valued at Rs 3.3 lakh.

Urmila Pandey bought a flat at Dwarka in Delhi for Rs 90 lakh in 2019 and another in Patna worth Rs 47.33 lakh in 2024, according to the affidavit. PTI SUK MNB