Bihar Minister plants vermilion sapling following launch of 'Operation Sindoor'

Patna, May 9 (PTI) Bihar Minister Sunil Kumar on Friday planted a vermilion sapling in Gopalganj district in support of the Indian armed forces which launched 'Operation Sindoor' to demolish terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Kumar planted the sapling on the premises of Thawe Mandir, an old temple dedicated to Goddess Durga, popularly known as 'Thawe Wali Mata'.

After planting the sapling, the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said, "Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire world has witnessed our strength. Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor to take down terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK. I took the blessings of Thawe Wali Mata and planted a vermilion sapling in support of the defence forces".

The seeds of the fruit are used to create natural vermilion or sindoor.