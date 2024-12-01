Bihar minister Ratnesh Sada, Saina Nehwal flag off 'Patna Marathon 2024'

Patna, Dec 1 (PTI) To make Bihar addiction-free and to raise awareness against addiction, a large number of people participated in the 'Patna Marathon 2024' here on Sunday.

Badminton player Saina Nehwal and Bihar Prohibition, Excise and Registration minister Ratnesh Sada flagged off the marathon at Gandhi Maidan in the state capital. The theme of the Patna Marathon 2024 is 'Run for addiction-free Bihar'.

The event was jointly organised by the state government's Prohibition, Excise and Registration department and SBI.

A large number of college students, young athletes, officials and even senior citizens actively participated in the marathon, which was held in four categories - full marathon (42.2km), half marathon (21.1km), 10 km and 5 km runs.

Talking to reporters, the minister said, "A large number of youth, women and children are taking part in the event to make Bihar addiction-free, raise awareness against addiction and promote a healthy society. Our CM Nitish Kumar is committed to make Bihar addiction-free. In April 2016, the state government, under the leadership of our CM, implemented a complete state-wide prohibition on the sale, purchase, consumption, and manufacture of alcohol. It has got tremendous support from the people".

Speaking on the occasion, Saina Nehwal said, "Such events help us stay away from diseases and stay fit and healthy. Such marathons should be regularly organised... a large number of people are participating in it shows their commitment and concern towards health and society." Talking to reporters, Vinod Singh Gunjiyal, secretary of the prohibition, excise and registration department, said, "Participation of a large number of people in the event shows their commitment towards making Bihar an addiction-free state. People have come in support of prohibition and de-addiction. A loud and clear message has gone to the entire country through this marathon... and the initiatives taken by the state government, under the leadership of our CM, on prohibition and de-addiction".

The Patna Marathon started from Gandhi Maidan, passed through Golghar, Ganga and Atal Paths, reaching Shivpuri foot over bridge (FOB), before returning. PTI PKD RG