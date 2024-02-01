Bihar ministers describe Budget as 'development oriented'

Patna, Feb 1 (PTI) The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar on Thursday described the interim Budget as "development-oriented" and said it would address the interests of all sections of society.

Advertisment

In a video statement released after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "The budget has taken care of all sections of society. It is a development-oriented budget aimed at improving the lives of people across the country." The Deputy CM expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated Sitharaman for presenting the interim budget in the Lok Sabha.

He said the Budget has taken into account the aspirations of the people of this country.

"The Centre's decision to allocate Rs 75,000 crore for the overall development of states will benefit Bihar," he said.

Advertisment

Sinha added that the interim Budget would help expedite infrastructure projects in the country.

"While presenting the interim Budget, the Union finance minister has taken a holistic, sustainable, and inclusive approach, covering every element of infrastructure capability building," he said.

He further said 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is the basic theme of this Budget.

Echoing a similar view, another newly appointed minister (portfolio not decided) of the Nitish Kumar government, Sumit Kumar Singh, told PTI, "The Budget clearly reflects PM Narendra Modi's long-term vision of a self-reliant and strong India." Singh, who held the science, technology, and technical education department in the previous Grand alliance government in the state, said the interim Budget will provide a strong impetus to growth and job creation.

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar took oath of office and secrecy for the record ninth time as Chief Minister of Bihar on January 28 with BJP's support. Eight other cabinet ministers, including Singh, also took oath at Raj Bhavan with him. PTI PKD MNB