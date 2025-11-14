Bihar ministers Sanjay Saraogi, Prem Kumar of BJP retain their Darbhanga, Gaya Town seats

Patna, Nov 14 (PTI) Bihar ministers and BJP candidates Sanjay Saraogi and Prem Kumar retained their Darbhanga and Gaya Town assembly seats, according to the Election Commission website.

Saraogi, the revenue and land reforms minister, defeated his nearest rival Umesh Sahani of Vikassheel Insaan Party by 24,593 votes in Darbhanga.

The minister secured 97,453 votes while Sahani got 72,860.

Jan Suraaj Party's Rakesh Kumar Mishra secured the third place with 11,758 votes.

Kumar, the cooperative minister, won the Gaya Town seat with a margin of over 26,000 votes, defeating Congress nominee Akhaury Onkar Nath, the EC website said.

The minister got 90,878 votes while Nath bagged 64,455.

Jan Suraaj nominee Dhirendra Agarwal was in third position with 4,479 votes. PTI SUK PKD NAC BDC