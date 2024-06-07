Bihar: Minor fire in train, none injured

Lakhisarai (Bihar), Jun 6 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in Patna-Jasidih Memu at Kiul station in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Thursday, Railway officials said.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident and the fire was doused.

"When the train coming from Patna reached Kiul, some passengers notice smoke billowing from a coach around 5.24 pm. Fire tenders doused the blaze and onward movement of the train, besides other trains, resumed at 7.45 pm," a statement issued by East Central Railway (ECR) Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Saraswati Chandra said.

No injuries were reported in the incident. An inquiry has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of it, the official said.

ECR General Manager Tarun Prakash and other officials have reached the spot, Chandra added.