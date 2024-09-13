Bihar: Minor girl 'sexually assaulted' in Motihari, three held

Motihari (Bihar), Sep 13 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by six people, including three minors, in Bijdhari area of Bihar’s Motihari, police said on Friday.

The three minors have been arrested, they said.

The alleged incident took place on the evening of September 4, when the girl was returning from a function in a village in Chakia sub-division.

She was abducted by the accused, dragged to a field and sexually assaulted, according to the complaint lodged by family members at the local police station, an officer said.

“The accused also threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke about the incident to anyone. They also allegedly filmed the act on their phones and posted the video on social media on Thursday,” he said.

“On the basis of the girl’s statement, police arrested three accused, who are minors, and after their medical examination, they were sent to judicial custody under the provisions of law,” DSP (Chakia) Satyaendra Kumar Singh told reporters.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused, he added. PTI CORR PKD RBT