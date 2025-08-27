Bihar: Mob confronts Bihar minister, MLA during visit to village in Nalanda district

Nalanda (Bihar), Aug 27 (PTI) Bihar Rural Development Minister Sharwan Kumar and JD(U) MLA Krishnamurari Sharan escaped unhurt on Wednesday after being chased by a mob in Nalanda district's Hilsa area, officials said.

The incident took place in Malawa village under the jurisdiction of Hilsa police station when Kumar and Sharan went to attend a prayer meeting-cum-ritual organised for eight villagers who died in a road accident in Patna on August 23.

Eight people, including seven women, died and four others were injured in a head-on collision between a tempo and a truck in Patna district on Saturday.

"According to reports, when the minister and the MLA were returning to their vehicles after the prayer meet, a group of villagers tried to stop them. Security personnel intervened, leading to a heated argument. The minister and the MLA immediately left the spot in their vehicle," Nalanda SP Bharat Soni said, adding no one was hurt in the incident.

A purported video of the incident went viral on social media showing locals chasing the minister and the MLA.

Locals also told journalists that security personnel of the minister sustained injuries in the melee.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.