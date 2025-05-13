Bihar MP Pappu Yadav meets parents of Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti

Purnea (Bihar), May 13 (PTI) Independent Lok Sabha MP, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, on Tuesday met parents of Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, director general air operations (DGAO), at Jhunni Kalan village in Bihar's Purnea district.

The decorated officer of the Indian Air Force is considered the architect of the air operations in Operation Sindoor, launched on early May 7 to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were also carried out under Operation Sindoor.

Yadav, who represents the Purnea Lok Sabha constituency, said he visited the ancestral village of the officer to honour them and interact with them.

"Not only for Purnea, it's a glory for the entire state. We are all feeling proud of the way terrorists were killed by our brave soldiers and the role played by Air Marshal Bharti. I took blessings from his parents today," Yadav told reporters.

"It was not only a military operation, but the victory of India's identity, honour and sovereignty. We are really feeling proud that Air Marshal Bharti is the son of this soil," Yadav said.

Air Marshal Bharti did his primary schooling from a government school in Purnea and then at the Sainik School, Tilaiya in Jharkhand. Later, he went to the National Defence Academy in Pune, and got commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1987. PTI COR PKD NN