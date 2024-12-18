Bihar MPs demand reservoir on Sone river

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Members of Parliament of Congress, RJD and CPI(ML) Liberation from Bihar on Wednesday submitted a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the building of a reservoir on the Sone River.

Sone canal passes through eight districts of Bihar - Rohtas, Aurangabad, Arwal, Bhojpur, Patna, Kaimur, Buxar and Gaya. The MPs said it is also called the rice bowl of Bihar and is among the multi-cropping areas of the country. However, the canal becomes dry every year due to lack of sufficient water.

The MPs have demanded the construction of the Indrapuri reservoir on the Sone river and the modernisation of canals to resolve the issue.

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation MPs Raja Ram Singh and Sudama Prasad, Congress MP Manoj Kumar, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MPs Surendra Prasad Yadav and Sudhakar Singh submitted a memorandum to the PM raising their demands.

A statement issued by the CPI(ML) Liberation claimed the MPs sought a meeting with the prime minister to raise their issue but it did not materialise even as they waited for around 40 minutes.

Party sources said CPI(ML) Liberation MPs had sought an appointment to meet the Prime Minister over the long-pending demand. The MPs went to the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament building on Wednesday, where they said they waited for around 40 minutes. The MPs then submitted the memorandum to the officials in the Prime Minister's Office.