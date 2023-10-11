Bihar Museum to go for scientific conservation of ancient artefacts

Patna, Oct 11 (PTI) The Bihar Museum here has decided to go for scientific conservation of some of its ancient artefacts including the Mauryan period 'Chariot wheel' and ornaments found during excavation in Kumhrar in 1912 to prevent their further degradation, an official said.

Kumhrar in Patna is the excavation site of the ancient city of Pataliputra.

Besides, scientific conservation will also be done on sculptures, made of iron and copper, belonging to the Shunga dynasty. The scientific conservation of the ancient artefacts of Bihar Museum will be done by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) in a phased manner.

The Bihar Museum, one of the largest museums in India, has objects spanning major dynasties of India - the Maurya, Nanda, Shungas and Shaishunaga.

Talking to PTI, Ranbeer Singh Rajput, Additional Director, Bihar Museum, said, "Yes, the Bihar museum has decided to go for scientific conservation of its ancient artefacts including the Mauryan period 'Chariot wheel' and around 500 ornaments made of iron and copper found during excavation in Kumhrar in 1912 and also 20 sculptures of iron and copper belonging to Shunga dynasty.

"It will be done to prevent their further degradation. The scientific conservation will be done by the ASI. Bihar Museum and the ASI will soon sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

Singh said scientific conservation of artefacts includes anything from active hands-on conservation to managing proper display and environmental conditions. The entire exercise is being done to conserve those ancient artefacts that are in critical condition.

As far as ornaments found during excavation in Kumhrar in 1912 and sculptures belonging to the Shunga dynasty are concerned, they have been kept in the store of the Bihar museum and they can be put on display only after their scientific conservation.

Sculptures belonging to the Shunga dynasty were found during excavation in Chausa in Buxar district, said Rajput. Only the chariot wheel of the Mauryan period has been put on display at Bihar Museum for visitors, he added.

Chausa, 146 km east of Patna and 10 km south-east of Buxar district, is famous for the battle between Humayun and Shershah on June 25, 1539. The middle Ganga plain has rich archaeological wealth. A hoard of Jaina sculptures made of bronze was discovered in 1931. It was a chance discovery at nearby villages.

Chandragupta Maurya, the founder of the Maurya Empire, who had brought all small kingdoms of India together under one rule for the first time, made Patliputra its capital and allowed political stability in this region.

The city prospered under the Mauryan empire, and Megasthenes, the ambassador of Greek ruler Seleucus I Nicator in the court of Chandragupta Maurya, resided there and left a detailed account of its splendour, said Rajput. PTI PKD RG