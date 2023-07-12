Bihar: NABARD celebrates 42nd foundation day

Patna, Jul 12 (PTI) The 42nd foundation day of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) was celebrated here on Wednesday.

The function, organised at the regional office of NABARD here, was attended by senior officials.

According to a statement by Sunil Kumar, chief general manager (CGM-NABARD, Bihar), “Since its inception, NABARD has been consistently working in line with the vision and mission to promote sustainable and equitable agriculture and rural development through participative financial and non-financial interventions, innovations, technology and institutional development for securing prosperity”.

“The Parliament of India passed a law and recommended for creation of a development financial institution, with an aim of giving integral focus on debt-related issues pertaining to agricultural and rural development. As a result of which NABARD was formed on July 12, 1982”, the statement said.

“For the development of Bihar, NABARD has been giving emphasis to agriculture and rural development through its various initiatives. During the last three financial years, NABARD extended support of more than Rs 25,572 crore to Bihar, in the form of concessional loans for infrastructure development and short-term and long-term crop loans/refinance support”, said the CGM.

He said, “Developmental support for many agriculture and non-agriculture related grant-based projects are being implemented by NABARD in the state. These projects include formation of 10,000 Farmer Producer Organization (FPOs) under a centrally sponsored scheme. More than 14,000 farmers of Bihar are associated with NABARD and they are playing the role of convener of the state-level consultative committee of this scheme”.

Two off-farm producer organisations are being promoted and nurtured by NABARD in Madhubani and Supaul, he said in his statement.

Besides, NABARD is also providing assistance for Geographical Indications to six major products of Bihar: Runni Saidpur-Balushahi, Udwantnagar-Khurma, Gaya-Tilkut, Hajipur-Chiniya Kela, Gaya- PaththarKatti, Nalanda-Bawanbooti to registered producers, he said. PTI PKD MNB