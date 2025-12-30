Bihar: Nabin instructs Patna Ramanavami committee members to begin festival preparations

Patna, Dec 30 (PTI) BJP national working president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday asked a local Ramnavami committee in Patna to begin preparations for the festival, which will be celebrated on March 26 next year.

Nabin, who is on a three-day visit to his hometown Patna, has been closely associated with the Shri Shri Ramnavami Shobha Yatra committee and has led the preparations for the festival each year, a statement by the party said.

Addressing members of the committee, Nabin said, "With the blessings of Ram, I have been organising Ramnavami events every year, and this year we will do it in an even better way." "I request all the members of the Ramanavami committee to start preparations," he said.

"In the meantime, I request you to hold meetings at the micro level," he said, emphasising that the time gap between Holi and Ramnavami would be very short, leaving limited time for preparations later.

Nabin said another meeting would be held in January to review the arrangements.

According to the party, Nabin will interact with BJP karyakartas throughout the day on Tuesday. He is also scheduled to pay tributes to his father, Naveen Kishore Prasad Sinha, at his statue on his death anniversary on Wednesday morning. PTI SUK MNB