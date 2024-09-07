Bihar: Nadda inaugurates health projects in Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga

Patna/Muzaffarpur/Darbhanga, Sep 7 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Saturday inaugurated several health projects in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga and inspected the proposed site for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Shobhan in Mithila region.

Nadda first inspected the under-construction campus at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and held a review meeting on the ongoing development works.

He posted on X, "Today, inspected the under-construction campus at PMCH and held a review meeting on the ongoing development works. This hospital, which will be built at a cost of Rs 5540 crore, will have a facility of 5,462 beds. The PMCH of Patna will provide modern world class health services." He added that the NDA government under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to eliminating regional imbalances in terms of establishment, renovation and availability of infrastructure of excellent health institutions.

"I congratulate all the people of Bihar for this revolutionary achievement in the field of health," he added.

Following this, Nadda, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhry, state Health Minister Mangal Pandey, and other party MPs and MLAs, inaugurated the newly constructed super-specialty block at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

He remarked on X, "This super-specialty block at DMCH will play an important role in providing excellent health facilities. This ultramodern campus, built at a cost of Rs 150 crore, will create new opportunities of education, health and employment for the people of Bihar and other states. By continuously establishing public welfare works and historical institutions, the NDA government is moving ahead on the path of building a golden future for Bihar".

Nadda also inspected the proposed site for AIIMS at Shobhan in Darbhanga and emphasized that AIIMS Darbhanga would not only offer top-tier health services to Bihar but also benefit people from surrounding states.

In Muzaffarpur, Nadda inaugurated the super-specialty block at Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital before departing for Delhi from Patna airport.

Earlier in the day, he visited Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in the state capital, where he paid his respects at the Darbar Sahib. PTI COR PKD MNB