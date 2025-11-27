Bihar: Nalanda Literature Festival's inaugural edition to be held from Dec 21-25

Nalanda, Nov 27 (PTI) The inaugural edition of the Nalanda Literature Festival (NLF) will take place from December 21 to 25 at Rajgir in Bihar with an aim to promote India's civilizational heritage, linguistic diversity, and literary traditions, a statement issued by the organisers said on Thursday.

The festival will "bridge the wisdom of the past with the imagination of the present" through "thought-provoking sessions, interactive workshops, and vibrant performances", it said.

NLF will host a dedicated Northeast segment spotlighting tribal languages, inscriptions and the vibrant linguistic journeys of the Seven Sisters.

Congress MP and author Shashi Tharoor will hold an interactive session on literature with professor Sachin Chaturvedi, filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will interact with Naveen Chaudhury and Anupam Kher with Sachchidanand Joshi.

A special book review session is also scheduled wherein Sonal Mansingh will converse with Vikram Sampath, and Abhay K and Shashank Shekhar Sinha with Milee Ashwarya, among others.

The festival will be organised by Jashn-e-Adab, the Centre for Indian Classical Dances, the Shining Muskan Foundation, and Dhanu Bihar in collaboration with Nalanda University.

Festival Director Ganga Kumar said, "We want the Nalanda Literature Festival to be an experience that moves beyond sessions and discussions, something that connects people emotionally to India's civilizational story".

The programme will be held at Rajgir Convention Centre, the organisers said.

According to a statement issued by the NLF, the festival will celebrate the "grandeur of India's knowledge, culture, and heritage at the provenance that once stood as the world's foremost centre of learning".

Festival curator Pankaj Dubey said, "Curating a festival in Nalanda feels like giving new words to an ancient voice. It's about letting the world rediscover India's timeless storytelling tradition, where wisdom, history, and creativity meet in one powerful space." The festival is set against the backdrop of the ancient Nalanda Mahavihara, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

It is aimed to "promote India's civilizational heritage, linguistic diversity, and literary traditions while inspiring younger generations to engage with ideas, creativity, and dialogue".

Each day of the festival will begin with yoga and meditation sessions, which will be conducted by the Bihar School of Yoga. Live cultural performances, including a special showcase by Sonal Mansingh on one of the days, will cap the daily events.

Registrations and tickets are open now at the Nalanda Literature Festival's website and BookMyShow. PTI SUK BDC