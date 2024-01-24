Bihar: Native village of Karpoori Thakur celebrates Centre’s decision to confer Bharat Ratna on him

Samastipur (Bihar), Jan 24 (PTI) A day after the Centre decided to confer Bharat Ratna on former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, the native village of the socialist icon erupted in joy on Wednesday with a large number of people gathering outside his ancestral house and celebrating his 100th birth anniversary.

Villagers of the ‘Karpoori gram’ in Samastipur district met family members of Thakur and his elder son and JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Ramnath Thakur.

On the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Thakur, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar garlanded a statue of the socialist icon on the Bihar Assembly premises on Wednesday. Several other leaders also paid tributes to him.

Thakur was chosen for the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna on Tuesday.

Talking to PTI on Wednesday, the JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP said, “After 36 years of the death of my father, the central government has decided to award him Bharat Ratna. I want to thank the Centre on behalf of my party, myself and the people in Bihar.” The state government has already planned several events during the day to celebrate Thakur's legacy.

Commenting on the Centre’s decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Thakur, senior JD (U) leader Neeraj Kumar said, “After repeated requests by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Bharat Ratna has been finally conferred on Jannayak Karpoori Thakur.

Although it came late, it is a welcome decision and will inspire the youth to take up his ideals.” PTI PKD BDC