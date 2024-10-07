Bihar: NDA alleges theft of items from bungalow Tejashwi vacated, RJD hits back

Patna, Oct 7 (PTI) The ruling NDA in Bihar on Monday sparred with the opposition RJD over items allegedly stolen from a government bungalow recently vacated by Tejashwi Yadav, to whom it was allotted while he was the state's deputy chief minister.

Situated right next to the official residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the sprawling bungalow has now been allotted to his current deputy and senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, who is expected to move in a few days.

State BJP media-in-charge Danish Iqbal told reporters: "We have been inspecting 5, Desh Ratna Marg to carry out work that may be necessary before our leader moves in. We have been appalled to see a whole lot of items missing. Obviously, the previous occupants have taken these away.” Iqbal said the missing items include "an expensive mat for the badminton court set up inside the house, a sofa set, an air conditioner, a hydraulic bed, a wash basin and number of water taps".

He said the details have been shared, for necessary action, with the department of building construction, which is entrusted with the upkeep of ministerial bungalows.

JD(U) spokesman and MLC Neeraj Kumar reacted to the charge by the current ally, saying, "It took so many months for Tejashwi Yadav to vacate the bungalow is in itself a matter of concern. But, if he has allowed his lackeys to decamp with government property, then it is a poor reflection on their character. Hope the Deputy CM will pursue the matter seriously and take it to the logical conclusion.” However, RJD spokesman Shakti Yadav denied the charge and alleged that the NDA was venting its frustration over Tejashwi Yadav and his father Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, getting bail from a Delhi court in a ‘land-for-jobs scam’.

"Our leaders were harassed so much by the ED and CBI at the instance of the ruling BJP at the Centre. Now, that the NDA has egg on its face, its leaders are levelling wild allegations,” said the RJD spokesman.

He also challenged the building construction department to come out with an "inventory" of items that were installed at the house, and claimed "we had shot videos of the time while our leader was vacating the premises. If the mischief does not stop, we will make the videos public". PTI NAC RBT