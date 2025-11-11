Bihar: NDA hails exit poll win forecast; INDIA bloc terms predictions as 'far from reality'

Patna, Nov 11 (PTI) The ruling NDA in Bihar hailed exit polls that projected a decisive victory for the Nitish Kumar–led alliance, while opposition INDIA bloc leaders termed such forecasts as "far from reality".

The exit polls conducted by various organisations on Tuesday predicted a return of the NDA government in the state, a poor show for the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' (INDIA bloc in local parlance), and a disappointing performance for former poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj.

State minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Santosh Suman told PTI video, “The NDA is going to form the government with a thumping majority. The number of seats which the NDA will win will be more than what is being projected in the exit polls”.

While the Matrize Exit Poll forecast the NDA likely getting between 147-167 seats, the 'Mahagathbandhan' 70-90, and the Jan Suraaj between 0-2 seats, Dainik Bhaskar predicted 145-160 seats for the NDA and 73-91 for the 'Mahagathbandhan'.

While the People's Insight predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA, 87-102 for the opposition bloc and 0-2 for Jan Suraaj, the People's Pulse gave 133-159 seats to the NDA, 75-101 to the INDIA bloc, and 0-5 to Prashant Kishore's party.

The JVC forecast 135-150 seats for the NDA and 88-103 for the Mahagathbandhan. The Polstrat predicted 133-148 seats for the NDA and 87-102 for the Mahagathbandhan.

While the Chanakya Strategies gave the NDA 130-138 seats, 100-108 to the Mahagathbandhan, and zero to Jan Suraaj, pollster P-Marq predicted the NDA to win 142-162 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 80-98 and Jan Suraaj 1-4.

The majority mark in the 243-member Assembly is 122.

Talking to PTI Video, RJD leader and Buxar Lok Sabha MP Sudhakar Singh said, “The high voter turnout is always considered as people’s mandate against the ruling dispensation. We must wait for the final result. I am confident that the 'Mahagathbandhan' will comfortably form the government in Bihar. The exit polls are far from reality".

These forecasts are a "public relations exercise for the ruling dispensation and made only in favour of the ruling parties", he alleged.

Echoing a similar view, Purnea's independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, told PTI video, “They are showing exit polls, while I am telling you exact results. The 'Mahagathbandhan' will form the government with a thumping majority. That is clear. The high voter turnout in the Seemanchal region indicates that the INDIA bloc is forming the government with a decisive majority”.

Bihar on Tuesday witnessed a record-breaking turnout of nearly 69 per cent in the second and final phase of assembly polls, wrapping up a nearly month-long exercise that saw the ruling NDA defend its "sushasan" pitch against the opposition's onslaught, promising "change".

Briefing reporters, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said the state recorded 68.79 per cent voter turnout, provisionally, in the second and final phase of the assembly polls.

In both phases, the state registered a voter turnout of 66.90 per cent, provisionally, which is 9.6 percentage points more than the last assembly polls, the CEO added.

However, an ECI statement issued from New Delhi put the voter turnout at 68.76 per cent.

The counting of votes will be on November 14. PTI PKD BDC