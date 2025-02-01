Bihar NDA leaders hail as FM makes slew of announcements for state

New Delhi: Bihar remained in focus in the Union Budget 2025-26 with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday making several announcements for the state, including setting up of a Makhana Board, financial support for the western Koshi canal project, and support for enhancing the capacity of IIT Patna.

Bihar, currently ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will go to polls later this year.

In her budget speech in the Lok Sabha, the finance minister also announced that the Centre will set up a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management in Bihar, besides facilitating greenfield airports in the state to meet future needs, in addition to the expansion of the capacity of the Patna airport and a brownfield airport in Bihta.

Sitharaman came to Parliament to present the Budget wearing a saree which had a Madhubani art form imprint with a fish motif.

Dulari Devi, a Padma Shri awardee in 2021, gifted the saree to the finance minister requesting her to wear it on this day during her visit to Bihar's Madhubani district earlier.

"In line with our commitment towards 'Purvodaya' (rise of eastern states), we will establish a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management in Bihar," Sitharaman said.

The institute will provide a "strong fillip" to food processing activities in the entire eastern region, the minister said.

"This will result in enhanced income for the farmers through value addition to their produce, and skilling, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for the youth," she added.

A Makhana Board will be established in Bihar to improve production, processing, value addition, and marketing of the nut, Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

"For this, there is a special opportunity for the people of Bihar… The Board will provide handholding and training support to makhana farmers and will also work to ensure they receive the benefits of all the relevant government schemes," she added.

The finance minister also said the Centre will provide financial support to Bihar for the western Koshi canal project, benefiting a "large number of farmers" cultivating over 50,000 hectares of land in the Mithilanchal region of the state.

The Centre will create additional infrastructure in five IITs and provide support for enhancing the capacity of IIT Patna, she said.

"The total number of students in 23 IITs has increased 100 per cent from 65,000 to 1.35 lakh in the past 10 years. Additional infrastructure will be created in the five IITs started after 2014 to facilitate education for 6,500 more students," Sitharaman said, adding, "Hostel and other infrastructure capacity at IIT Patna will also be expanded."

Union Minister for Food Processing Industry and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan hailed the budgetary announcements.

"Establishment of the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management in Bihar will strengthen food processing activities in the entire eastern region and increase the income of farmers by improving the quality of their produce," Paswan posted on X.

JD (U) working president Sanjay Jha hailed the announcement of setting up of a Makhana Board in Bihar, saying it will unlock new opportunities for farmers and entrepreneurs.

Stating that it will turn out to be a gamechanger for the region's agricultural economy, Jha said in a post on X, "The initiative will enhance production, processing, value addition, and marketing, driving economic growth in Mithila and Bihar."