Bihar: NDA leaders slam Mamata for remark against Nitish, Chandrababu over Waqf Act

Patna, Apr 17 (PTI) Leaders of NDA allies in Bihar slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks against Nitish Kumar for supporting the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in both Houses of Parliament.

Addressing a meeting with Muslim religious leaders in Kolkata on Wednesday, Banerjee hit out at key NDA allies Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for keeping mum on the Waqf issue.

"Why are Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu silent on this issue? They are NDA partners and they remained silent to share some power," she said.

Reacting to Banerjee's remark, Union minister Giriraj Singh told reporters in Patna, "She wants to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh by making such comments. She has no right to make such comments against Nitish Kumar. She has failed to control violence in Murshidabad. Bihar will never become West Bengal." JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad said, "Nitish Kumar does not require advice from Banerjee. The situation in West Bengal is a matter of serious concern. It's out of control. Look at Bihar, there is complete peace in the state. In 20 years, there have been no riots in Bihar. She should be concerned about her own state." PTI PKD MNB ACD