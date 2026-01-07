Bihar NDA leaders slam opposition for criticising VB-G RAM G Act

Patna, Jan 7 (PTI) Bihar NDA leaders on Wednesday slammed the opposition parties for criticising the VB-G RAM G Act, saying that the new legislation will strengthen the rural economy.

The NDA leaders addressed a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

Talking to reporters here, BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi claimed that the opposition seems to have resolved to "oppose all the good work" done by the NDA government at the Centre.

"Narendra Modi-led NDA government aims to make India a developed nation by 2047, for which it is important to develop Bihar, and the development of the state is possible only through progress of its villages," he said, adding that "VB G RAM-G Act will prove to be an effective medium for fulfilment of the Vikashit Bharat 2047 goal." Saraogi said that the provisions of the VB-G RAM G Act will go a long way in ensuring the development of villages across India.

"This legislation has been brought to strengthen the rural system, empower poor farmers and labourers, and create more employment opportunities," he said.

JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha alleged that the propaganda being run by the opposition is misleading.

The number of working days has been extended from 100 to 125. Opportunities have increased under the new law, administrative expenditure has been enhanced substantially, and provision for weekly compensation for labourers has been made in the VB-G RAM G Act," he said.

Kushwaha asserted that the Act will "enhance accountability and transparency".

Regarding the omission of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the employment scheme and its renaming as VB-G RAM G Act, the JDU leader said, "Mahatma Gandhi used to say that to develop the nation, villages have to be developed. He wanted to bring Ram Rajya".

LJP(RV) state president Raju Tiwari also defended the renaming of the scheme.

"I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this move. Today, Gandhi ji's soul must be blessing us that the name 'Ram' comes in the scheme. His last words were Hey Ram," he said.

Tiwari also highlighted that if someone does not get employment within a stipulated time, then there is a provision in the Act to give compensation.

Rajesh Kumar Pandey, the National General Secretary of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), HAM(S), alleged that the opposition is irked by the inclusion of the name of Lord Ram in the new Act.

He defended the VB-G RAM G Act by saying that "common people will benefit immensely from the scheme".

General Secretary of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), Subhash Chandravanshi, said that the opposition is raising baseless apprehensions because it is "left with no issue".

He said that former governments were "engrossed in corruption" and the VB-G RAM G Act provides a solution to that through a "transparent monitoring of work and payment". PTI SUK RG