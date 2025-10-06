SWOT analysis of NDA under Nitish Kumar’s leadership as it eyes another term

Patna: With the Election Commission announcing the schedule for Bihar assembly elections, the stage is set for a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc.

While the NDA, under the leadership of Janata Dal (United) chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, seeks another term in office, the INDIA bloc — comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and other Opposition parties — is aiming to unseat the ruling coalition.

Political observers say the NDA, with Kumar as its de facto chief ministerial face, holds a number of advantages.

Kumar, the longest-serving CM in Bihar, is one of the most influential political figures in the state, having maintained power for nearly two decades, largely due to a series of welfare schemes like 125 units of free electricity for domestic consumers, supply of potable water in rural areas and one crore jobs and employment opportunities in next five years.

As the state heads into the polls, here is a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) analysis of the NDA under Nitish Kumar.

STRENGTHS:

Leadership of Nitish Kumar, an engineer-turned-politician and the state’s longest-serving chief minister, widely known for his focus on "sushasan" (good governance).

Popular welfare schemes include enhanced social security pensions, financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to 75 lakh women, and infrastructure development projects.

Organised cadre base of BJP and JD(U), including support from RSS affiliates like the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Recent launch of development and infrastructure projects in the state by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

WEAKNESSES

Two decades in power have eroded the freshness of Nitish's early years (2005-2010).

Anti-incumbency could be a factor in the upcoming election.

The BJP, despite efforts to expand its social base, is still largely perceived as a party of upper castes or “forwards,” a term used by Biharis for the upper castes who, according to the survey of castes held a few years ago, account for just over 10 per cent of the population.

OPPORTUNITIES

With Nitish Kumar past his prime and his JD(U) lacking a second-rung leadership worth the name, the BJP can look forward to filling up the vacuum.

THREATS