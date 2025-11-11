Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Elections

Patna: RJD leader and INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that through the "record voting" in the first phase of Bihar elections, people have given a direct message that they want "result" and not "jumla (hollow rhetoric)".

Claiming that the administration may slow down the pace of the polls at several places, he urged people not to step back from voting queues without exercising their franchise.

The second and last phase of polling is underway in the state on Tuesday, and it will end at 5 pm.

The RJD leader, in a long X post on the day of the second phase of voting, said, "All that the people have got from the NDA government is assurances, slogans, rhetoric, and empty promises. People of Bihar can no longer stand these, not even for a second."

बिहार को अब 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭 चाहिए, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭 चाहिए और 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐞 चाहिए।



सबसे पहले हृदय से आपको धन्यवाद देता हूँ कि आपने प्रथम चरण में रिकॉर्ड तोड़ मतदान किया और पूरे देश को ये संदेश दिया कि अब भाषण और जुमले नहीं चलेंगे, अब परिवर्तन का शंखनाद हो चुका है और बिहार सिर्फ़ परिणाम… — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 11, 2025

He claimed that the INDIA bloc has, over the past few years, worked hard to design a development policy for Bihar, which is "inclusive in nature and caters to every class, caste, religion, and community".

Yadav, the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial face, said that the people have "annulled the dirty tricks of the NDA" meant to mislead them.

"My dream is the same as yours. Your pain is the same as mine. Our goals are the same, which no outsider to Bihar can truly understand," he said.

He claimed that it is already too late as, in the last 20 years, the authorities have failed to achieve real development.

“The government could not provide jobs for the youth, reduce crimes, ensure quality education, or build good hospitals for effective healthcare. Farmers remain stricken with floods, traders are facing losses, and people are still in the grip of inflation," he added.

The RJD leader asserted that true freedom lies in liberation from issues like unemployment, bribery, corruption, inflation, oppression, injustice, exploitation and inequality.

“Our vision is to make every Bihari self-reliant and aware! The rise of the village will bring the rise of the nation, and we're committed to that spirit in empowering Bihar's villages,” Yadav said.

In another post, Yadav also urged people who had gone to vote not to return home exercising their franchise.

"It is possible that the administration will slow down the polls at several places but you don't need to fall for their conspiracy. If you find any irregularities, send a recorded video to the WhatsApp numbers 9905953451 and 9334469007,” the RJD leader said.