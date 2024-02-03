Bihar: NIA files charge sheet against 2 Maoist cadres in Naxalism revival case

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against two cadres of the proscribed CPI(Maoist) in Patna in a case related to the revival of Naxalism in Magadh region, an official said on Saturday.

The charge sheet was filed against Rohit Rai alias "Prakash" alias "Manoj" alias "Patrakaar" alias "Netaji" of Kaimur and Pramod Yadav alias "Pramod Kumar" of Aurangabad in a special NIA court in Patna on Friday, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

According to the NIA, Rai was holding the rank of sub-zonal commander and was motivating the cadre in his area for furthering Maoist ideology.

He was involved in the collection of levy and was trying to recruit vulnerable youths for the CPI(Maoist), the official said.

Yadav, a politburo member of the CPI(Maoist), was attempting to revive Maoist activities in north Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, besides raising funds for the banned organisation.

The duo have been charge-sheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the spokesperson said.

The two men were arrested following the seizure of two pistols along with live rounds, a booklet of Magadh Zonal Sangathanic Committee of the CPI (Maoist), levy receipts, and one mobile phone.

The NIA had taken up investigation into the case on September 26 last year and had found that Rai along with Yadav and others had conducted a meeting in Mahi Village of Aurangabad on June 8 for the revival of CPI(Maoist) in Magadh Zone for the purpose of collection of levy from business establishments, contractors, toll plazas and other such entities for strengthening the activities of the organisation.

They were engaged in motivating and recruiting more cadres to carry out illegal activities to further their aim and authority, the spokesperson said.

The investigation had further revealed that besides raising funds, the accused were involved in organising meetings of various persons with top leaders of the CPI(Maoist) and were also actively involved in propagating the ideology of the banned outfit.

The duo also had previous criminal records and FIRs against their names in Kaimur and Aurangabad districts of Bihar, the spokesperson said. PTI SKL SMN SMN