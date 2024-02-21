Bihar: Nine killed in tempo-truck collision; PM, CM condole deaths

Lakhisarai (Bihar), Feb 21 (PTI) At least nine people returning from a wedding were killed and five others were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a tempo in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Wednesday, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths.

The accident took place at Biharaura village during the early hours, a police officer said.

"The road accident that happened in Lakhisarai, Bihar is very sad. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, I wish speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible assistance to the victims," the PMO posted on X.

The CMO's office, in a statement, said that the CM has expressed his deep anguish at the accident in Lakhisarai district and offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

"The local administration is providing all necessary support to the injured," it added.

Speaking to PTI, Lakhisarai Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar said, "The accident took place around 3 am on the Lakhisarai-Sikandra main road when some people were returning from a wedding in a tempo, which collided head-on with a speeding truck. While nine people died on the spot, several others sustained injuries. All the injured have been taken to the nearest government hospital." The truck driver has fled the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

Among the deceased were Veer Paswan, Vikas Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Dibana Paswan, Amit Kumar, Monu Kumar, Kisan Kumar, and Manoj Goswami, with most of them hailing from Munger. PTI COR PKD ACD