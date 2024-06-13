Bihar: Nine senior IAS officers transferred in bureaucratic reshuffle

Patna, Jun 13 (PTI) The Bihar government on Thursday transferred nine senior IAS officers, including K K Pathak, whose tenure as Additional Chief Secretary of the education department was mired in controversies.

Pathak, a 1990-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, is currently on leave, and upon resuming duty, will take charge of the revenue and land reforms department.

According to an official notification, Pathak will replace Dipak Kumar Singh (a 1992-batch officer), who has been transferred to the rural works department. Pathak will continue to hold additional charge of the Director General of the Bihar Institute of Public Administration & Rural Development (BIPARD).

S Siddhartha, the Additional Chief Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, will hold the additional charge of the education department, it said.

Pathak had been in the news for controversial orders issued by the education department pertaining to school timings, holidays in government-run schools and freezing of the accounts of several state-run universities.

Among other transfers, Arvind Kumar Choudhary has been appointed as principal secretary to the home department, while Pankaj Kumar Pal was named as secretary of the rural development department. PTI PKD RBT