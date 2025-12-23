Bihar: Nitin Nabin felicitated at BJP office in Patna

Patna, Dec 23 (PTI) BJP national working president Nitin Nabin, who is on a tour of his home state Bihar, was on Tuesday felicitated by party colleagues at the state headquarters here.

Nabin, the MLA from Bankipur assembly segment in the state capital, reached the BJP office at Birchand Patel Marg late in the evening, where the party's Bihar unit chief Sanjay Saraogi presented him with a bouquet of flowers and a Madhubani painting specimen.

BJP MPs from Bihar, including Union minister Giriraj Singh and parliamentarian Ravi Shankar Prasad were among those present on the occasion, besides members of the state legislature like Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Talking to reporters later, former state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said, "Nitin Nabin ji had become emotional while recalling how he started his journey as one of the workers, who rubbed shoulders with us before reaching the top. No politics was discussed today. It was all about love, respect and gratitude." The elevation of Nitin Nabin is proof of the dynamism in the BJP, asserted Prasad.

"It is only in the BJP where a young political worker can aspire to reach the top. The excitement is palpable among party workers in Bihar, who have watched Nitin Nabin evolve, from a multiple-term MLA to the national working president," he added. PTI NAC RBT