Bihar: Nitish asks officials to ensure timely completion of 428 projects worth Rs 50,000 cr

Patna, Dec 10 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday instructed officials to monitor and ensure the timely completion of all 428 projects worth Rs 50,000 crore of various departments.

The CM chaired a meeting to review all schemes announced by him during his Pragati Yatra across the state from December 2024 to January-February 2025.

“The CM chaired a review meeting of the development schemes announced during Pragati Yatra and instructed officials to continuously monitor and ensure the timely completion of all 428 projects, worth Rs 50,000 crore," said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit informed the CM through a presentation that 430 projects were approved during the yatra.

“Out of 430 schemes, 428 received departmental approvals. Work on all schemes is progressing rapidly, and most of them will be completed on time," the CS said in the statement.

During the yatra, he personally visited villages, reviewed ongoing development work and received positive feedback from people everywhere, the chief minister said during the meeting.

“The state is progressing rapidly on the path of development. The government is continuously working for the development of every region and every community, and the schemes have been designed keeping this objective in mind," the CM said.

He emphasised that all departments should work in complete coordination to ensure that all projects are executed properly for public welfare, the statement said.

The CM said it is the wish of everyone that Bihar becomes one of the top five developed states in the country.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Minister of Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Development Commissioner Mihir Kumar Singh, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of all departments concerned.