Bihar: Nitish asks officials to expedite work for civil enclave at Purnea airport

Purnea/Patna, Aug 24 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday instructed officials to expedite construction work for the development of a civil enclave at an IAF airport in Purnea district.

During the day, Kumar, along with senior officials of the departments concerned, inspected the ongoing construction work for the civil enclave at the Chunapur air force station The CM also chaired a review meeting after the inspection.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, Purnea District Magistrate Kundan Kumar gave a presentation on the ongoing construction work for approach roads and the development of runway at Chunapur airport before the CM.

"The CM asked officials to expedite the ongoing work and complete the project at the earliest," it said.

The state government has already allotted land for the runway and other works that are being done in association with the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.

“The CM said when the civil enclave at Purnea airport becomes operational, people will need not to go to Bagdogra to take a flight to reach other places in the country”, the statement said.

Those who attended the CM’s meeting in Purnea on Saturday included Air Vice Marshal SK Mathur and senior officials of the Airport Authority of India and the Ministry of Defence.

Commenting on the CM’s visit to Chunapur air force station on Saturday, Purnea Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, slammed Kumar and state government officials for not inviting him to the function.

“I am the Lok Sabha MP from Purnea and the people of Purnea elected me. However, I was not invited by senior officials of the state government for today’s function. It’s an insult to the people of Purnea. I have been raising the issues related to the construction of the airport for the last several years," he said.

The MP also said he recently raised the issue in Parliament.

"I recently met Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. But I was not invited to today's function of the CM," he added.