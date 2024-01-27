Bihar: Nitish attends temple beautification function in presence of BJP leader, Tejashwi skips

Buxar (Bihar): Amid speculation that he may do yet another volte-face and return to the NDA, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday visited Buxar district, bordering Uttar Pradesh, to attend a function where senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey was also present.

Advertisment

Kumar, who was accompanied by his colleague and state minister Ashok Choudhary, inaugurated the beautification work at the famous Baba Brahmeshwar Nath temple in Brahmpur, Buxar.

Notably, the project was undertaken by the state tourism department, a portfolio held by Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who skipped the function.

No other RJD leaders were present there on the occasion.

Advertisment

Notably, Tejashwi did not attend the high tea ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Patna on Friday, organised every year on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Immediately after the inauguration of beautification work at the famous Baba Brahmeshwar Nath, the CM offered puja there and left for Patna.

Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey, who is Lok Sabha MP from Buxar, did not say much with the media and left the venue.

Advertisment

When specifically asked about the reason for his presence, Choubey said, “When I contested Lok Sabha polls from Buxar for the first time, I had come to this temple along with the CM. This time also I was present here when the chief minister came for the inauguration. There is nothing to comment on this”.

It may be recalled that Kumar had in July 2022 laid the foundation stone for the beautification project at Baba Brahmeshwar Nath temple complex. It is an ancient temple of Lord Shiva.

Devotees throng the shrine to offer prayers throughout the year, especially during Falgun and Shravan months.

Local people have been demanding for the last several years that Raghunathpur railway station in Brahmpur division be renamed after Baba Brahmeshwar Nath.