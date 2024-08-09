Bihar: Nitish takes stock of increased water level of Ganga at key places

Patna, Aug 9 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inspected the increased water level of river Ganga at several key locations, and asked district officials to remain alert and be prepared to tackle any situation in view of the development.

The Ganga is flowing above the danger mark at Gandhi Ghat and Hathidah in Patna district and its surrounding areas, officials said.

It has also touched the red mark in some areas of Bhagalpur, they said.

Kumar inspected the increased water level of the Ganga near J P Setu, Kangan Ghat, Kali Ghat, Gandhi Ghat and Krishna Ghat, an official statement said.

“The CM... asked the district administration to remain in a state of preparedness to tackle the situation if the water level rises further,” it said.

The rise in the water level of the Ganga was also due to the increased discharge through the Sone river, said a senior official of the Water Resources Department.

The Patna Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rain in most parts of Bihar over the next two days.

In Muzaffarpur, the rising water level of Bagmati river flooded many low-lying areas, the officials said, adding, Gandak was flowing above the danger mark near Sidhwalia in Gopalganj, and Koshi was flowing above the red mark at Basua in Supaul. PTI PKD RBT