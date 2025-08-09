Bihar: Nitish ties 'rakhi' to tree on Raksha Bandhan to spread awareness about conservation

Patna, Aug 9 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday tied a rakhi to a tree to spread awareness among people on environmental conservation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Accompanied by Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, Environment Minister Sunil Kumar and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department's Additional Chief Secretary Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, the chief minister also planted a sapling at the Rajdhani Vatika, a popular park in the state capital.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "The CM urged the people to take a pledge to protect trees. The state government has been observing Raksha Bandhan as 'Bihar Vriksh Suraksha Diwas' (Tree Protection Day) since 2012 to protect Bihar's green cover and save the environment." This tradition was started by Kumar in 2012, it said.

"We should plant trees and save them to conserve the environment. The state government has been focusing on planting saplings under the Jal Jeevan Hariyali Mission. The government is also promoting eco-tourism in the state", the statement said.

The event was attended by several senior bureaucrats of the state government. PTI PKD BDC